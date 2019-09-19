BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Gaylynn Burris is running for Re-Election as Mayor of the City of Bowie, TX.

Mayor Burris is running against Judge Bill Miller.

When asked why he wanted to be re-elected to the Mayor’s position, his first reaction was “Why wouldn’t I?”

Burris says, “I like to say it has been the most rewarding position I have been a part of since coming to Bowie, in 1993, and sometimes the most challenging, but really it is because I love being a part of the City. Where else can you serve in a volunteer position in your community and be so impactful?”

Burris says she spent many hours learning the processes, laws, and issues.

“I didn’t come to this position with an agenda and when I got here I spent many many many hours learning the process, the laws, the issues, the hows, the whys and what needed to be addressed and what was working that we could improve upon or continue. Unlike private business though, some of it moves at a snail’s pace,” says Burris.

Burris says she’s representing the city she lives in.

“Representing the City I live in, raised my son in, and moved my husband and parents too, is a job I take very seriously. It’s not always easy and it’s now always hard, but it is always rewarding. Our City is moving forward. Some like it, some won’t, some see it and some don’t, but it is and I want to be a part of that growth,” says Burris.

Burris says her door is always open.

“I have, since day one encouraged any and all to visit with me at City Hall. My door is always open. A face to face conversation is becoming a rare event these days but there is nothing that can replace it. You want to know what is going on, how you can participate, want to be educated about issues or just want to share some ideas, don’t hesitate to contact me, let’s talk,” says Burris.

Burris says our community is all of us, not us versus them.

You can vote on November 5, 2019.