WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved Wichita Falls burger joint that long served as a staple of local cuisine is set to open its doors once again under new ownership and management.

The iconic Gene’s Tasty Burger will once again serve its famous old-fashioned hamburgers. Gene’s grand opening is set for Friday, October 27, 2023, the restaurant’s management confirmed Wednesday afternoon to the KFDX and KJTL newsroom.

The restaurant, located at 2310 Holliday Road, will open at 10 a.m. that day and close at 8 p.m. Following Gene’s grand opening, they will observe the following hours of operation:

Sunday — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday — Closed

— Closed Tuesday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richard Louder, Gene’s Tasty Burger’s new manager, said the restaurant will offer many of the same menu items Wichitans have known and loved for decades, like those old-fashioned hamburgers, but they’ll also be offering several new options, including one the burger joint has never done before.

“Gene’s has never served breakfast,” Louder said. “So for the first time, we will be serving breakfast from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.”

Gene’s Tasty Burger was first opened in Wichita Falls in 1959 by Gene Pogue and quickly became one of several local options for a burger, along with Pat’s and Scott’s.

Pogue sold the restaurant in 2000 to Paul Siebenaler. Then, a fire just over 20 years ago caused around $100,000 in damages and forced the restaurant to temporarily close in 2003.

Gene’s Tasty Burger would ultimately reopen and continue serving the Wichita Falls community with its famous old-fashioned hamburgers for nearly two decades until the restaurant closed in July 2023.

Earlier this year, local property owner Gary Mehan purchased the iconic building on Holliday Road, and Louder, an experienced restauranteur, was brought on to manage the return of the Wichita Falls staple.

Though some issues with the name “Gene’s Tasty Burger” on social media, Louder said those issues have been resolved, and he and his team have the full support of the restaurant’s founder and namesake.

“I have received an e-mail from Gene himself congratulating us for what we are doing and carrying on his legacy,” Louder said.