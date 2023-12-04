WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the most well-known comedians in the country is bringing his latest stand-up tour to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Comedian and actor George Lopez is bringing his “Alllriiighhttt” tour to the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Ahead of what is sure to be a night full of laughter with Lopez, officials with the City of Wichita Falls want to ensure Texomans know what to expect when they arrive.

According to a press release, doors for the stand-up comedy show will open at 6:30 p.m. in anticipation of additional securit protocols that will be in place for the show. Patrons are highly encouraged to show up early.

Per show requirements, before entering Kay Yeager Coliseum, all patrons will go through a screening check with a security wand.

Items that are prohibited from entering the premesis include:

Weapons of any kind

Backpacks

Professional audio and video recording devices

Selfie sticks

Glass, cans, or plastic bottles

Food or beverages

Fireworks and explosives, including but not limited to explosive materials, components or parts

Laser pens

Signs, posters, banners or similar items

Tickets are still available for Lopez’s performance, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Available seating options can be viewed and purchased online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office, located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall of the MPEC.