WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the most well-known comedians in the country is bringing his latest stand-up tour to Wichita Falls this weekend.
Comedian and actor George Lopez is bringing his “Alllriiighhttt” tour to the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.
Ahead of what is sure to be a night full of laughter with Lopez, officials with the City of Wichita Falls want to ensure Texomans know what to expect when they arrive.
According to a press release, doors for the stand-up comedy show will open at 6:30 p.m. in anticipation of additional securit protocols that will be in place for the show. Patrons are highly encouraged to show up early.
Per show requirements, before entering Kay Yeager Coliseum, all patrons will go through a screening check with a security wand.
Items that are prohibited from entering the premesis include:
- Weapons of any kind
- Backpacks
- Professional audio and video recording devices
- Selfie sticks
- Glass, cans, or plastic bottles
- Food or beverages
- Fireworks and explosives, including but not limited to explosive materials, components or parts
- Laser pens
- Signs, posters, banners or similar items
Tickets are still available for Lopez’s performance, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Available seating options can be viewed and purchased online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office, located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall of the MPEC.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.