WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Georgia man with a felony conviction for Financial Transaction Card Theft is in the Wichita County jail for stealing a gun from a car.

Richard Burton is charged with Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and two counts of Theft of Property over $2,500/under $30,000.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:56 a.m., Wichita Falls police were sent to the 5200 block of Professional drive for a vehicle burglary.

When officers arrived, the victim said multiple items had been stolen from her car sometime between 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday. She said one of the items was a Glock 42 handgun.



Burton consented to a search of his motel room where the stolen gun was found inside a black bag. He was then arrested and admitted to stealing the gun during questioning.

Burton is jailed on bonds totaling $37,500.