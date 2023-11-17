WAURIKA OKLAHOMA(KFDX/KJTL)— Come along for a joyous Christmas Fun Run where families gather to celebrate the holiday season.

This event will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The 5k will begin at 3 p.m. The family fun run will then begin at 4 p.m. The 5k will now cost $25, and on race day, it will cost $35. The Fun Run will begin at $10 and go up to $15 on December 8.

Downtown Waurika, Main Street/H Street, Oklahoma 73573 will be the venue.

Awards and T-Shirts: Every participant will get a swag bag, participant medal, and Jingle Jog t-shirt. Following the race, there will be an awards ceremony where medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age group as well as the top male and female overall.

For more information click here.