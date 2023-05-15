Get the little ones ready for a fun morning of local fishing this weekend.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association is getting ready for the 2023 Kids’ Fishing Rodeo.

It’s happening Saturday, May 20, at their office on Southwest Parkway and South Weeks Park Pond. Kids and their families can fish at the pond from 10 a.m. until noon with all the fishing equipment and bait provided. A Casting Contest will also be held at South Weeks Park Pond at 2005 Southwest Parkway.

For the smallest and largest fish (catch and release), trophies and fishing poles will be awarded to winners in four groups: ages 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12.

A free lunch of hotdogs, chips, and cold drinks will be also provided for everyone who attends.

For more information, call their office at 940-692-1141, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.