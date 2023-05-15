WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s still more than five months until Halloween, but a ghost-hunting group is getting ready to come to one of the most haunted places in Wichita Falls this week to see spirits and apparitions.

“Haunted Rooms America” will descend on the more than 100-year-old Kell House mansion to investigate a number of legends, including “The Crying Bride.” The statue of Flora Kemp, the daughter of Joseph Kemp, at Riverside Cemetery, is called “The Crying Bride” because some people claim to have seen the statue shed tears.

The creepy night of ghost hunting is set for Friday, May 19 at the Kell House at 900 Bluff Street from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next day. It’s only for ages 18 and up, and tickets are $99 a piece.

For more details and purchase information, click here.