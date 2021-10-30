Ghouls and goblins flood the streets for Downtown Development Trick or Treat event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of little ghouls and goblins filled the streets of downtown Wichita Falls today as trick or treating kicked off with several different events all around town.

Many in Texoma, like Danielle Rollins, said they are happy to be taking part in the in-person trick or treat activities across town.

“It’s nice to see people back out and about after everything that happened last year,” said Danielle Rollins.

Halloween last year looked differently due to COVID-19, and many people chose to stay indoors. However, this year many decided to celebrate outdoors in what could be the new normal.

“They seem to be super excited that we can actually do things now,” Rollins said. “I mean, we’ve been taking pictures all day.”

Many started their day trick or treating at the Farmers Market event, which local business owners, such as Blake Hoegger, said they enjoyed.

“It’s awesome; it’s a really good event out here in Wichita Falls,” Blake Hoegger of Hoegger Farms said. “We’ve had an amazing turnout, we’ve had a bunch of giveaways. A lot of members in the community had a lot of stuff to give away to the kids, so it’s great to have everybody out here today.”

Next stop for people like Amanda Schulz and her family was to one of 22 local businesses that were offering a fun and unique experience for families downtown.

“It has been awesome,” Schulz said. “It’s been a lot of fun, especially for the kids. It’s nice to be able to get out and do something with them again.”

“It’s been beautiful weather,” Scott Poenitzsch, owner of Horseshoe Bend Cellars, said. “It’s really good to see the community come out and support, and all the ghosts and goblins getting in some trick or treating. It’s been a beautiful day.”

Until next year, the little superheroes and princesses wish everyone a Happy Halloween!

