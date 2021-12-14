Giant 60-foot cross installed along Highway 287 aims to give hope to travelers passing by

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re traveling down Highway 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta, you may notice something new towering above the road.

That’s because the Sale Barn Cowboy Church along with several businesses came together to erect what Pastor Eddie Klump calls a ‘beacon of hope’ for those lost on the lonely road of life, a giant white cross.

On the same property as the cross, sits the hundred-year-old Hammon House that’s been vacant for years, well not for long because Klump and his team are bringing it back to life.

For Sale Barn Cowboy Church Pastor, Eddie Klump Tuesday is a big day, and when I say big I mean really big.

“We want to bring the view to the cross. We want people to come to the cross because that’s where we lay all of our sins down and lay them to Jesus Christ and allow him to cover our sins,” Klump said.

Klump along with several local businesses spent roughly two months constructing this enormous 10,000 pound 60-foot-cross in front of the Sale Barn Cowboy Church off of Highway 287.

“I believe that God wants us to do things on our own, he wants us to be willing to do that and not have to be asked. If we’re offered an opportunity to share the word then that’s what this whole project has been,” Klump said.

Klump said not only is this cross a way to share the word, but it also serves as a reminder of the late Harry Patterson and all he has done for the community.

But Klump and his team aren’t stopping with just the cross. They are also hard at work rescuing the two-story-century-old Hammon House that sits right off the highway, a 20-year dream of Dilts Construction owner, Dan Dilts.

“When I moved to town 20 years ago I drove by this house, whoever lived here, and I thought if I ever got the opportunity to rebuild this house because it was so cool and so striking that I would take on the job of doing this,” Dilts said.

So when he got the chance Dilts jumped on the chance to not only bring back a 100-year-old house but also help show those traveling down Highway 287 that there’s hope at the end of the road.

Dilts said the restoration on the house is expected to be fully complete in about a year. Klump said all of this was made possible by all of the businesses that donated time and equipment. He said they are always accepting donations of any kind, if you would like to make a donation to the Sale Barn Cowboy Church click here.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe they have set up, click here.

Church services are every Sunday morning starting at 10 a.m.