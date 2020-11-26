Giant ‘leg lamp’ rises over Chickasha

Legend has it the lamp made famous by "A Christmas Story" has its origins in the town of Chickasha.

(KFOR/NBC News) — Chickasha, Oklahoma is known for its “Festival of Light” display, but now there’s hope it will also be known for a giant leg lamp from the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

The massive lamp display was the brainchild of Tim Elliott, treasurer of the Chickasha Economic Development Council.

“I continued to think about what we could do to get people to come to Chickasha,” Elliott says. “And make us a destination spot.”

After brain storming, Elliott says he came up with a triple-dog dare for the economic development council.

“I set my two-foot leg lamp up on the table, and I said, ‘How about a 150-foot leg lamp at the end of Main Street?’” Elliott says. “They all kind of laughed and thought it was funny, but it was an idea.”

Little did Elliott know, the iconic lamp has a real connection to Chickasha through Oklahoma University professor Noland James.

