Giant puppets featured in Wichita Falls Public Library temporary exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Public Library announced Wednesday a new temporary art exhibit that will last until the end of summer 2020.

Kacy Latham’s giant puppets will be on display in the library thanks to a collaboration with 9th Street Studios.

The puppets include a cowboy, a fairy, a tree creature and a Raggedy Ann doll, all of which were featured in 9th Street Studio’s “Innerspace: the Rabbit Hole of Technology and Scale”.

“The size of the puppets and the fact that they are interactive inspires creativity and imagination,” Angela Hill, Assistant Library Administrator said.

The puppets can be viewed during regular business hours. As a reminder, masks are required to ender the Wichita Falls Public Library.

For more information, contact Library Administrator Jana Hausburg at (940) 767-0868.

See the full press release below: