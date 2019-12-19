Gifts for Camp Fire children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Petsmart on Lawrence Road has made it possible for Camp Fire North Texas to give all of the children in their after-school program a stuffed animal for Christmas.

A majority of the children are from low-income families which may not be able to play ‘Santa’ for their children.

Camp Fire appreciates the generosity of the entire staff at Petsmart. Because of their thoughtfulness, Camp Fire is able to brighten Christmas for all of the program children.

Each day, Camp Fire transports children from 18 schools in their 12 vans and takes them to their in-town camp, Harrell Park, where they are given a hot nutritious meal, courtesy of the Food Bank.

Each day they get to play outside on the playground equipment and participate in outdoor/environmental activities and interactive programs, which provide them with ‘hands-on’ learning experiences.

Camp Fire appreciates and thanks Petsmart, the manager, Loren Kendrick and the entire staff for sharing the holiday spirit with their Camp Fire children.