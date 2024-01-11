WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fan-favorite treat is making its annual return to store-front booths everywhere.

Girl Scout Cookies sales will go live on Friday, January 12 through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

From familiar classics like Samoas and Trefoils to newer flavors like Toast-Yays! and Adventurefuls, the classic cookies can be found online or at several major retail storefronts during this time.

While each $6-per-box boasts bakery perfection, Girl Scout Cookies are more than just delicious desserts; the net proceeds from each sale stay local, helping fund impactful girl-led community projects, according to the website.

To be one of the first to claim your cookies this season, visit any of these Wichita Falls retailers on Friday, Jan. 12.

On the Border on Midwestern Pkwy

Samurai of Tokyo on Mallard Dr.

Texas Roadhouse on Lawrence Rd.

For a full list of sale locations by date, visit the Girl Scouts’ website.

For an in-depth look at the 2024 lineup of cookie flavors, visit the website.