Girl Scout cookies back on the market in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s officially sweet treat season now that Girl Scout cookies are back on the market here in Texoma.

Members of Troop 8252 in Wichita Falls were hard at work outside of Walmart on Greenbriar grabbing all the sales before buyers make their actual shopping trips inside this store.

While the experience of selling cookies is teaching these young girls a thing or two about the business industry, trooper member Georgia Gilchrist said Girls Scouts helps you learn and grow in more ways than one.

“Girl Scouts is an amazing experience. You get to become more social, you can get to make more friends and help your community. It’s just a great experience,” Gilchrist said.

The last day to purchase these delicious goodies will be March 7.

While you’re buying a box or two of your favorite cookies, like Thin Mints, Samoas, or Caramel Delights make sure to pick up a box of Adventurefuls! The newest addition to the Girl Scouts line of cookies. It’s brownie inspired with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.