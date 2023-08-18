TEXOMA (KFDX/KJLT) — In case you missed Blood Battle 2023, Our Blood Institute is giving Texomans all over additional chances to donate blood and platelets.

Our Blood Institute, or OBI, has urged everyone over 16 years old or 125 pounds to donate their time and blood for the greater good.

OBI supports the inventory for patients in eight major hospitals in the region, the organization said in a press release.

“Blood donations don’t tend to stay steady during the summer months and lives are dependent on us,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute said. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals.”

Look for OBI’s BloodMobile at any of these locations across Texoma throughout the month of August. All donors will receive a “Life is Better” t-shirt and a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

August 23, 2023: The GMC lot at Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Berend Family Center in Windthorst from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

August 24, 2023: The Senior Citizens Activity Center in Burkburnett on 5th Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

August 27, 2023: Walk-ins at Texas Blood Institute on Gregory Street from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donors can also enjoy a free meal from a baked potato bar

August 29, 2023: The Crowell High School Gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August 29, 2023: Best Buy of Wichita Falls on Kemp from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Blood can be given every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Check out OBI’s website or call them at (580) 350-6151 to learn more about OBI’s importance in the community.