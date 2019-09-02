Give Bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The summer months deplete resources at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, as many children are missing those extra meals they may catch at school.

But one downtown Wichita Falls business is stepping up to help ensure food-security for so many families in Texoma.

Food Bank officials have been dipping into the organization’s funds to purchase food to fill its own shelves.

That’s why the Wichita Falls Brewing Company is introducing a new light and crisp beer called “give bock” to help change that.

J.T. Ford, Wichita Falls Brewery microbioligst says, “give bock is a Texas table beer. It’s gonna be a brown ale, kind of like a shiner or zigenbock. And what we’re gonna do is donate a dollar of every in house pint to the food bank. And so we’re gonna have a lunch party on Sept. 14. We’re gonna have live music, scratch kitchen’s gonna be out here making grilled cheeses. We’re gonna have some yard games and we’re also gonna do a hotdog eating contest.”

With the goal to replenish the area food bank funds, the brewery will also be accepting cash donations at the door during the launch party on Sept. 14.

