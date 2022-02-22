WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids between the ages of five and 12 got their teeth cleaned for free Tuesday and helped train local dental hygiene students at the same time.

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at MSU Texas hosted Give Kids a Smile Day on Monday, Feb. 21, and Tuesday.

The services were performed by dental students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist. Students say they hoped to ease the fears of little ones while also teaching them about dental health.

“I’m hoping that it’s like, educational to them and fun at the same time because some kids are scared of the dentist, but I think this kind of helps them to see that, oh this is not too bad at all,” MSU dental student Rhea-Ann St. Rose said.

Besides the free cleanings, the dental hygiene clinic also offers reduced-rate dental cleanings for kids and adults, as well as dental x-ray exposures, fluoride applications, sealants, and plaque control instructions.