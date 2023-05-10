WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you haven’t gotten a gift for mom ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, a department at MSU Texas wants to help.

The Juanita & Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts Ceramics Studio will host its 17th annual Mother’s Day Pottery/Ceramics Sale with pottery and sculptures available in everyone’s color and price range.

The sale runs Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.in the MSU ceramics studio of Fain Fine Arts, room C119.

All proceeds go to the ceramics studio.