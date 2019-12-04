Giving Tuesday helps Meals on Wheels blanket drive meet goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meals on wheels was hoping to take in 500 blankets and pairs of socks. Marketing Director Pam Hughes said they hit that goal less than 10 minutes before the drive ended.

Hughes said while a $2.50 blanket might mean nothing to some, it means everything to their clients, and that’s what inspired them to start the blanket and sock drive last year.

Hughes said, “We know that some of our clients can’t afford to run their heaters during the winter and some of them don’t have space heaters so they just are always cold. And we want to make sure that they have something for their feet, something for their legs, so that they can stay warm during these cold days.”

If you would like to give to The Kitchen or the Meals on Wheels program so it can continue providing basic necessities to those who need it most, the organization accepts cash and check donations.

You can drop those off at 1000 Burnett Street.

You can also buy tickets to Christmas at the Winery. Horseshoe Bend Cellars is hosting the fundraiser that will benefit area nonprofits including The Kitchen, and pets spay and neuter clinic.

The VIP tour is Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

You also have the opportunity to tour the vineyard Friday, Saturday and Sunday.