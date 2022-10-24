WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The people at Glitzy Gals Boutique in Sikes Senter Mall are celebrating one year of business.

Store Owner Jennifer Hughes held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the milestone on Tuesday, October 11.

Hughes decided to open the store with her family because she wanted a place where her twin grandsons, and others like them, could get all sorts of children’s clothing.

They initially opened at a location on Southwest Parkway before relocating to Sikes Senter Mall so they could be more accessible to moms and other daytime shoppers.

Hughes said business at the mall over the past six months has been great and that one of their most popular items is their custom t-shirt designs.

“You pick out a design, and we have a couple of custom school designs here, you pick out a design that you want, and we press it on a shirt, and you just make your own shirt of what you want,” Hughes said. “We also do designing where we can design out any custom design you want, and then we can take that and put that on a shirt for you as well.”

Hughes adds that they love to support local high school teams and have designs for all the schools in our area.

You can find the boutique open in Sikes Senter Mall on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends until 8 p.m.