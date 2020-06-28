Global COVID-19 cases reach 10 million, Johns Hopkins data shows

In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 photo provided by C.M. Clay, a sign alerts motorists that visitors are not allowed on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona. The reservation, home to the White Mountain Apache Tribe, will be under lockdown this weekend to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (C.M. Clay/White Mountain Apache Tribe via AP)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide reached 10 million on Sunday while the global death toll climbed to nearly 500,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of global cases marks a major milestone in the spread of the virus, believed to have originated in China late last year. However, with testing still limited in some corners of the world, the actual number of global cases could be significantly higher.

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of confirmed cases with more than 2.5 million and a death toll of 125,929, according to a NBC News’ tally.

Vice President Mike Pence postponed campaign appearances that were planned in Arizona and Florida this coming week “out of an abundance of caution” due to the virus spikes in those states.

Florida health officials on Saturday reported a new daily record of more than 9,500 new cases. South Carolina, Nevada and Georgia also reported record daily tallies of cases. Meanwhile, Washington State paused its return to normal due to a rising number of cases and concerns about continued spread of the virus.

Brazil and Russia trail behind the U.S., with nearly two million cases between them.

Meanwhile in India, which has the world’s fourth-biggest outbreak, confirmed cases have passed 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

Click here to read more from NBC News.