WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After working for months to get electric scooters in the downtown area, officials with Downtown Development are happy to announce they are in full service now.

As it starts warming up, more folks will be hitting the streets of downtown, and Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said what better way to check out all that downtown has to offer than by scooter.

“We always say one of the best ways to see downtown, be it the architecture, the history or the businesses, is to get out of your car and be on foot – or now, you can be on scooters, so just enjoying that scenery and looking around you and taking the time to take in downtown and absorb it is such a great way to find out what’s here,” Schmader said.

Here’s how the scooters work: You download the GOAT Scooter app, then scan the QR code on top of the scooter and activate it. Once you’ve done that, you’re good to go.

For those asking about theft, Schmader said there’s already a solution for that.

“One of the neat things about this company is all of these docking stations, and these scooters are geo tracked, so there is a certain boundary and fence line within the central business district that they are approved for, and once you exit that, the scooter will no longer operate,” Schmader said.

As far as scooter littering goes, Schmader said there’s a solution for that, too.

“One of the cool things about this company – in order to eliminate the scooter litter that I know a lot of these cities have – is you’re continued to be charged until you dock it back, so it’s in your best interest to help us with the litter problem and put your scooter back where you found it,” Schmader said.

In fact, you can return your scooter to the seven different docking stations downtown.

Schmader said feedback has been very positive so far and only expects it to keep getting better as more events are held in the area.

Docking stations include Odd Duck Coffee, Stone Oven Pizza, Bud Daniels Park, 9th Street Studios, Park Central, The Yard and Wichita Falls Public Library.