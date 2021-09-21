God, Fighting Pecans, Chucky The Doll among 237 mascots suggested for new WFISD high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nine mascots and color combinations were selected from a list of 237 suggestions as finalists to become the mascots for Legacy and Memorial High Schools.

But, what about the other 228 mascot suggestions?

Community members were given the opportunity to submit suggestions for mascots and colors for WFISD’s two new high schools.

Then, the WFISD Naming Committee was tasked with weeding through the options, selecting and voting on their top five choices, and presenting them to the WFISD School Board.

The task from there is for the school board to select two mascots and two-color combinations and present them to the current student bodies at Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls High Schools, who would then vote on their favorites.

As a reminder, the following mascots and color combinations were presented to the Wichita Falls Independent School District School Board:

Legacy High School

MascotColor Combination
RaptorsNavy / Silver
LandsharksPurple / Black
SentinelsBlack / Silver
LobosBurgundy / Sand
LightningNavy / Burgundy

Memorial High School

MascotColor Combination
AviatorsGreen / Black
FalconsNavy / Silver
MavericksRoyal Blue / Black
TitansRoyal Blue / Silver
—OR—
Power Red / Sand

Mascot Suggestions

Only three of the top 20 mascots submitted by the WFISD community were selected by the WFISD school board as finalists (Falcons, Lightning, Lobos).

All three current WFISD mascots received nominations from community members, although Coyotes was suggested 42 times, compared to the Huskies being suggested seven times and the Raiders being suggested five times.

Find the full list of suggested mascots below:

Top 20 Suggestions #
Lions106
Leopards71
Coyotes42
Longhorns34
Jets25
Eagles21
Lightning18
Wolves or Wolf18
Dragons17
Bears16
Knights16
Legion16
Panthers15
Tigers15
Lobos14
Bobcats13
Falcons9
Warriors9
Legends8
Snakes8
  • Mascots Suggested 7 Times — Husky, Jaguar, Rattlers or Rattlesnakes, Ravens
  • Mascots Suggested 6 Times — Bulls, Dog, Foxes, Hornet, Lemur, Llama, Lone Stars, Lynx, Panda
  • Mascots Suggested 5 Times — Armadillos, Cougars, Ligers, Lizard, Phoenix, Raider, Tornadoes, Unicorn, Wildcats
  • Mascots Suggested 4 Times — Axolotl, Bee, Bison, Bulldogs, Cowboys, Cyclones, Drillers, Ducks, Mountain Lions, Oilers, Raptors, Spartans
  • Mascots Suggested 3 Times — Badgers, Black Panthers, Blue Jays, Broncos, Bunnies, Elephant, Gladiators, Hawks, Mustangs, Owl, Patriots, Roughnecks, Shark, Thunderbirds, Timberwolves, Vikings, Wranglers
  • Mascots Suggested 2 Times — Alligator, Angels, Barracudas, Bird, Blob, Blue Jay, Bombers, Butterfly, Cat, Colts, Cow, Dachshunds, Deer, Donkey, Frog, Gators, Gummy Bear, Hounds, Lancers, Landsharks, Legionnaire, Leprechaun, Lobsters, Mosquitos, Peacocks, Polar Bear, Prospects or Prospectors, Pterodactyls, Ram, Road Runners, Rockets, Stallions, Storm, Talons, Titans, Trojans, Vipers, Warhawks, Yellow Jackets
  • Mascots Suggested 1 Time — Alien, Anteater, Baby Elephant, Bair, Bats, Beacons, Beaver, Berry Bee Bensen, Bigfoot, Blizzards, Bloodhounds, Blue Bandits, Blue Hounds, Blue Phoenix, Bolts, Buccaneers, Buffalo, Car, Cassowary, Centaur, Chameleon, Cheetah, Chiefs, Cheshire Cats, Chickmunk, Chiefs, Chucky (The Doll), Crow, Crusader, Davy Crockett, Diamondbacks, Dino, Dolphins, Dove, Ferret?, Fighter Jet, Fighter Jets, Fighting Pecans, Fish, Fishy, Flaming Phoenix, Flamingo, God, Golden Knights, Gorilla, Great Danes, Grey Fox, Griffin, Hell-hounds, Highlanders, Honeybadger, Horned Frogs, Horned Lizards, Horse, Hyena, Indian, Jackalopes, Jackrabbits, Jahangir, Javelinas, Jellyfish (Stingers), Joker, Kitty Cats, Lambs, Locomotives, Lion, Longhorn Bull, Losers, Mammoth, Mascotcicmascface, Megalodons, Meredith Fisher, Mighty Mallard, Miners, Mole, Outlaws, Parkeet, Parrot, Pegasus, Pigeon, Pilots, Pink Panther, Pioneers, Pirate, Pit Bull, Poripine, Potato, Prairie Dogs, Pug, Pumas, Racoon, Rat, Rebels, Red Bird, Red Foxes, Red Hawks, Red Panda, Renegades, Revolutionary War Soldier, Rhinos, Royals, Scorpions, Sentinels, Siberian Tigers, Skunk, Soldier, Space Jam, Star Person, Strikers, Sun, T-38 Airplane, Tanks, Tardigrade, Teddy Bears, Terrapins, Tiny Frogs, Trophy, USAF, Velociraptor, Water Dragon, Wild Dogs or Wolves, Wolf or Dog, Wolf Pack, Wombats, Wolverine, Wrought Willers

Color Suggestions

The top five color suggestions were black (327 suggestions), blue (303 suggestions), white (290 suggestions), red (229 suggestions), and gold (209 suggestions).

Please find the remaining color suggestions below:

Color and Variations# Suggested
Purple or Violet109
Yellow95
Orange90
Green (Army, spring, light, hunter, dark, aqua, lime, bright, neon, emerald)80
Silver79
Gray or Grey70
Brown24
Maroon20
Pink or Hot Pink19
Teal14
Tan4
Marigold3
Turquoise3
Burgundy2
Burnt Sienna, Copper, Bronze, Mocha, Cream, Beige, Peach, Onyx, Terracotta1 each

