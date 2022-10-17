WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a 2-year-old boy that died after a car crash on Southwest Parkway last week.

Friday morning, October 14, a Dodge Caravan stopped in the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway because of mechanical issues was rear-ended by a GMC Denali traveling in the same lane just after 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, and her two children, a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital. The 2-year-old, identified as Alyez Nappiar Flenoy was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious head injuries.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the 2-year-old died of his injuries late Friday night.

The sister of the driver has started a GoFundMe to help their family pay for the funeral expenses following the tragic loss.

The GoFundMe was started Sunday, October 16, by the driver’s sister and, at the time of publication, was already on its way to $1,000 in donations.

If you would like to donate to support the family, click here.

At time of publication, an update on the condition of the boy’s mother or sibling was available.