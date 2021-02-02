GoFundMe created for Nocona boy in critical condition after car wreck that killed two

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 3-year-old Nocona boy in critical condition following a car wreck Sunday has created a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Nocona businessman and House District 68 candidate Craig Carter’s 4-year-old daughter Lux and Carter’s mother-in-law Rose were killed after police say their vehicle was hit by Kendrick Demon Collins causing the vehicle to collide with a concrete barrier and roll several times.

Carter and Leigha Morgan’s son Rex was transported to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth via air ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

Morgan said on the GoFundMe page that Rex’s “care is extensive and ongoing.” She also stated that because of COVID and the economic downturn, they do not have health insurance for Rex so paying for treatment will be out of pocket.

“The world will not be the same for our little family. I will no longer be greeted by my two children or Mom at the door, only my husband and one child. I am devastated, in total grief, and I’ve lost my two best friends on this earth. I know God has a reason for everything. I am glad they went hand in hand together into Heaven. They will forever live on in our hearts.” Leigha Morgan via GoFundMe page

Carter released a statement Tuesday regarding the tragic wreck where he asked for continued prayers for Rex.