GoFundMe created to replace stolen bike of beloved resident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community is rallying behind a beloved resident in an effort to replace his only form of transportation.

Tom Horn is an avid bicyclist who uses his bike as his only means of transportation, whether its to his job at All American Super Car Wash or to Uptown Nutrition to grab his favorite drink.

Friday morning, however, while making a stop at Uptown Nutrition, his bicycle was stolen.

Friends and family quickly wrote social media posts in an effort to locate the stolen bike. One of his friends started a fundraiser on GoFundMe in an effort to raise enough money to purchase a new bicycle for Tom.

Corey French, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign, said anyone who knows Tom knows how compassionate and caring he is.

“Tom has always shown love to everybody he meets,” French said. “He inspires me to spread positivity. I couldn’t le the theft of his beloved bicycle get him down.”

In a matter of minutes, community members began sharing a link to the GoFundMe campaign on Facebook, including Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

In less than two hours after it was first published, the fundraiser has already eclipsed its $1,250 goal, reaching $1,685 by 11:15 a.m.

“It’s no surprise to me,” French said. “I knew the community would rally behind him.”

Another example of community members, empowered and enabled by social media, coming together to support one of their own in need.