WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been organized, benefitting the hospital expenses and recovery of the teenage victim involved in a crash off Maplewood Sunday night.

Friends and family of Luis “Carlos” Hernandez have shared a link to a GoFundMe page that will help support his recovery and expenses. According to the donation page, all donations are appreciated as doctors work to help Hernandez heal and as his parents take time off work to stay by his side in the hospital.

According to reports, Hernandez sustained significant injuries after the rollover crash into a drainage ditch on October 22, 2023. He’s currently in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of United Regional Hospital.

After crashing, Hernandez was under three to four feet of water for approximately 10 minutes. Officials administered CPR and life-saving measures on-scene before transporting him to United Regional.

A prayer circle was also held on Monday at noon outside of the hospital, pushing for Hernandez’s speedy recovery.

To learn more about how you can help Hernandez and his family during this difficult recovery time, visit the GoFundMe page.