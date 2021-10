BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a Burkburnett pet salon after the building was destroyed in Sunday evening’s storm.

According to the GoFundMe page, the roof of Dan and Cindy’s Pet Salon was taken off and flooded the inside. The damage to the building has put them out of business until another location can be found for them to continue.







Courtesy: Cynthia Sales

Cynthia Sales has set up the GoFundMe and the goal is $5,000. So far, over $1,000 has been raised.

To donate click here.