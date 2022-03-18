NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Nocona Community for the family of Laci Stone, who was tragically killed in van crash near Lubbock that claimed the lives of nine, injuring two more.

Laci Stone, a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School, was loved by many across Texoma and in the Nocona Community. Laci was heavily involved in many sports and received a golf scholarship that secured her a spot at the USW.

After the crash which claimed Laci’s life the community showed their support by lighting up the towns water tower in her memory. Many also began to use the hashtag #lovelikelaci to remember her bright and positive spirit.

The community has set up the GoFundMe page to help Laci’s family offset funeral costs.

If you would like to support the Stone family, you can do so here.