1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

GoFundMe set up for injured MPD officer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for an MPD officer that was reportedly among the injured today.

Midland Police officer Zack Owens, according to the page, was shot multiple times in the arm and the hand during the shootings Saturday.

It all unfolded Saturday afternoon in Odessa. OPD Chief Michael Gerke says around 3:13 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 around mile marker 131.

During the stop, a suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper and fired several shots. One trooper was injured in the shooting, according to DPS.

The suspect then drove away from the scene and continued shooting people throughout the city. Law enforcement in both Midland and Odessa say they were receiving several calls of shots being fired throughout the city, prompting a response in several locations.

Initially, Odessa Police say the suspect had hijacked a U.S. Mail truck at some point during the afternoon.

Midland Police officials say the suspect was eventually shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa.

The fund for Officer Owens can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-fund-for-officer-zack-owens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News