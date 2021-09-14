GoFundMe set up for new father who died in Archer County crash

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a new father who lost his life in a car crash in Archer County.

Henry Frazier Steele, IV, 29, of Wichita Falls, was involved in a car crash on September 10, 2021, on HWY 79 and Davis Road in Archer County. The two-vehicle crash was caused after the driver of the second vehicle swerved to miss an animal and hit Steels’s vehicle almost head-on according to DPS Tropper Dan Buesing.

Steele was transported to United Regional where he was pronounced dead by an attending physician shortly after arrival.

According to Steele’s GoFundMe page, he was a father to four-month-old son Henry Steele, V, Army veteran, and husband to his wife and fellow Army veteran Sarah Steele. Henry had just graduated college and was looking forward to purchasing his first home.

