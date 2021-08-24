GoFundMe set up for victim ejected from car in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a woman who was ejected from her car in a wreck in Clay County.

TeAsia Foster was involved in a car crash on August 19, 2021, in Clay County. Foster was ejected from her car when according to DPS Tropper Dan Buesing she lost control and struck the concrete guard rail and the vehicle rolled along the guard rail, ejecting her. The car then came to rest on Foster on the southbound side of the guard rail.

Foster was originally transported to Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta with life-threatening injuries but has since been transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

Foster’s mother wrote on her GoFundMe page that she is still fighting for her life. They are hoping to raise enough money to get Foster from Texas to a rehabilitation facility in Colorado where she can recover closer to her family. The move will require airlift according to her GoFundMe page.

To donate click to TeAsia’s Go Fund Me click here.