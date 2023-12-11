WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two victims in a shooting on Britain Street on Thursday are still in the hospital, facing a long road to recovery.

A family member, Heather Preston, started a GoFundMe fundraiser for both women, Susan Kimes, 60, and Lindsay Garcia, 38.

Preston posted on the GoFundMe that her sister, Lindsay Garcia, and her mother, Kimes, were shot by Garcia’s husband, Isidro “David” Sifuentes Garcia, when she returned to her home to collect essential items. Lindsay had filled a protective order against her husband for herself and her child, the website said.

Preston said that David attempted to shoot Lindsay point blank in the face, but “Lindsay’s quick reactions saved her life as she put her arms up to protect herself from the attack.”

Preston wrote that her sister had gunshot wounds to her arm, hands and mouth.

According to Preston, her sister Lindsay is currently resting at home. She had the first of what could be many surgeries on her arm and hand. Lindsay will see a hand specialist next week to plan the next steps in her recovery. In addition to meeting with a specialist, she will see an orthopedics team.

Preston also wrote about her mother and her current condition.

“My mom has always been fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. Yesterday, she was helping my sister escape her abusive husband,” Preston wrote.

She said that based on her mother’s injuries, Susan “Put herself in the line of fire in an attempt to fight off their attacker.”

Susan was shot three times, once in the jaw and twice in the chest, according to Preston.

Preston’s mother, Susan, is still in the ICU, and she and her family are taking her recovery one day at a time. Preston posted in an update that her mother is more aware and is able to write so she can communicate.

If you’d like to help the family during this time of need, you can donate to Lindsay Garcia’s medical expenses and recovery on her GoFundMe account and donate to Susan Kimes’s medical expenses and recovery on her GoFundMe account.

If you or someone you know is in danger, First Step Wichita Falls has a 24-hour crisis hotline number: 1(800) 658-2683.