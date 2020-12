WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD Officer Jeff Hughes has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses after heart surgery.

According to a post on Jeff Hughes’ Facebook account, Hughes was admitted to the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano on Nov. 4 for a cardio angioplasty procedure. Hughes had to return to the same hospital for open-heart surgery on December 2.

To contribute to his GoFundMe, click here.