GoFundMe set up for Wichita Falls Father of 3 that died in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a father of three who lost his life in a car crash in Clay County.

Mack Henry Lafaele, 34, of Wichita Falls, was involved in a car crash on September 19, 2021, on Highway 287 North and West Hapgood near Bellevue in Clay County. The single-vehicle roll-over happened when control of the S.U.V was lost and the vehicle hit a concrete curb in the center median ejecting everyone inside according to DPS Trooper Dan Buesing.

Among the occupants in the vehicle were Lafeale’s three children who were taken to United Regional and treated for minor injuries.

Lafaele was transported to United Regional where he was pronounced dead by an attending physician shortly after arrival.

According to Lafeale’s GoFundMe page, ” he was the kind of man that would give you his last dime or the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He loved his family near and far and adored his wife and kids. Mack was a man of many ambitions, but above all he wanted to provide for his family and did everything in his power to do so.”

To donate click to the family’s Go Fund Me click here.