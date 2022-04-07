BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe was started for the funeral of a Burkburnett 21-year-old who was killed Wednesday in what is believed to be an accidental shooting.

Zachary Robertson was killed early Wednesday, April 6, when his friend Jacob Emro, 23, claimed he tried to scare Robertson with a gun that he thought contained blank rounds and shot him.

Emro has been charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence. His bond total is $270,000.

The GoFundMe page was created by Olivia Holt, who claims to be Robertson’s stepsister.

The money raised will go toward Robertson’s funeral service.