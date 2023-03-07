BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe started by a Burkburnett ISD faculty member will go toward the family’s medical bills and final arrangements.

According to a Burkburnett ISD Facebook post, middle school student Caston Twilligear died following a tragic accident on Sunday, March 5, near Childress.

The link to the GoFundMe was shared by the school on Monday, March 6, and the $5,000 goal had already been met by Tuesday morning.

Services for Caston have not yet been set, but Burkburnett ISD said they will be shared “in accordance with the wishes of the family.”