A Wichita Falls firefighter looks through the damage from a house fire on Fillmore.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been started for a family whose house sustained an estimated $25,000 damage in a fire Sunday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Fillmore for a house fire. There were no injuries reported, but the house sustained heavy smoke damage throughout.

Friends of the family created the GoFundMe and set a goal of $25,000 to help.

According to a friend of the homeowner, most of their things were damaged or destroyed by the fire or smoke.

If you’d like to donate, you can make donations at any First Bank Branch under the account name: Patricia Barron Fire Relief Fund.