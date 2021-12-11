GoFundMe underway for Electra family who lost their home

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After an estimated 2,300-acre fire that swept across western Wichita County Friday, one family is dealing with the loss of their home.

Cindy Wheeler is the organizer of a GoFundMe that she started for her sister Kristina Godwin and her sister’s family, Vince Vestal and their kids, after their house burned in the Electra Complex fire on Friday, December 10.

Although reports of total damage to the town and surrounding areas of Electra are not yet out, it has been reported that multiple homes may have burned.

On the GoFundMe page, Cindy said that the family lost “everything they own except what they had with them.”

The goal of the GoFundMe is set to $10,000.

To donate to the GoFundMe or check their current goal, check out this link.