WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with assaulting a postal supervisor after demanding they return the package he had mailed about two hours earlier and being told it had already gone out.

Police said it happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the post office on Southwest Parkway.

Employees and witnesses told officers that Timothy Pickens came in demanding they return his package.

A supervisor working in the back heard the commotion and came up front and opened up the half door to speak to the man.

He said he explained to the man that the package was already on a truck headed to the sorting center in Fort Worth.

The man became irate and demanded the truck be called back with his package.

When the supervisor told him again it couldn’t be returned, he said the man grabbed him by the neck and shirt and tried to pull him through the open half of the door, injuring the employee’s elbow. While doing this, he was also using his fist to hit the employee in the face.

The assault was broken up by employees and customers, and the man left.

Police and a postal investigator were able to identify the suspect as Pickens, and the victim picked Pickens out of a photo lineup.

An arrest warrant was issued, and on March 23, police went to an apartment on Professional Drive to serve it.

They said Pickens came out and identified himself, and when told he was under arrest, he began to go back inside.

An officer and a detective grabbed his arms and said Pickens tried to break free of their grip.

The officer got one handcuff on Pickens but said it then took multiple officers to secure both his arms in handcuffs behind his back.