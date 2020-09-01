Gold and silver coin thief bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested Monday after prosecutors issued an arrest warrant because he is behind on his restitution to victims of a gold and silver coin heist has bonded out of jail.

Russell Stallings, 40, of Fort Worth had bond set at $50,000 after he was arrested Monday on a charge of violation of his probation terms.

He is the second of the three people convicted in the theft to have revocation of probation filed last month.

Cynthia Noble, 61, was arrested about 10 days earlier on the same charge of not paying restitution.

She posted bond two days later.

The two along with a third defendant were all given 10 years probation during which they were to pay back the more than $1.4 million in gold and silver coins never recovered.

The revocation of probation motion states Stallings is behind more than $35,000 of restitution and noble $41,000.

The defendants’ monthly payments are now $1,500 a month on a gradually increasing scale until 2016, with a final payment of $213,800 due in October of 2026.

In 2013, authorities said the three stole the retirement savings of a couple who had started saving in 1975.

Noble, who once lived with the couple, obtained the garage door opener, the key to turn off the alarms and combinations to the safes, and told the other two thieves when the couple would be gone.

A portion of the stolen coins were recovered when police tracked suspects to gold and silver buying shops in the Metroplex.