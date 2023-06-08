WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A gold and silver coin thief is going to prison after his probation is revoked when he fell behind in his restitution payments. A second of the three defendants has a hearing on revocation of her probation coming up in two months.

Russell Stallings’ original sentence in 2017 was 10 years probation. It was revoked and amended in 2020, and he began serving another 10 years, then today it was revoked again and converted to 10 years in prison.

He was rearrested last year, and prosecutors said he was almost $250,000 behind in his restitution to the couple whose $2 million in gold and silver retirement savings he and two others took from safes in their house in 2013.

Stallings, along with his two codefendants, were supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of the gold and silver coins stolen.

The motion also states he is behind his community service restitution by 200 hours.

The couple had been saving for retirement since 1975 and said their gold and silver was not insured. They said in court previously they did not expect to get most of it back.

A hearing on codefendant cynthia nobles is set for august.