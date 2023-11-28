WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving less than six months of a ten-year prison sentence, a man involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist of a Wichita Falls couple’s life savings is granted a third chance at probation.

Russell Craig Stallings, 43, of Fort Worth, was granted shock community supervision after serving less than 180 days in prison during a hearing held in the 89th District Court on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, with Judge Jim Hogan presiding.

Stallings was discharged from prison and given a third community supervision sentence of six years and ten months.

The new sentence for Stallings comes more than a decade after he and two co-defendants worked together and stole roughly $2 million in gold and silver coins from the couple in 2013.

Stallings was convicted in 2017 of theft of property over $200,000 for his part in stealing the gold and silver retirement savings from the couple’s safes after he and his co-defendants Richard Gibbs and Cynthia Noble pleaded guilty to their charges.

Stallings’ original sentence was 10 years probation, which was revoked and amended in 2020, at which point he began serving another 10-year probation sentence. In June 2023, his probation sentence was revoked again and converted to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Stallings’ probation was revoked again following an arrest in Tarrant County in 2022 because he was almost $250,000 behind in his restitution payments. He, along with Gibbs and Noble, was ordered to pay back about $1.37 million to the victims.

According to court documents, a condition of Stallings’ new probation sentence requires restitution payments of nearly $20,000 monthly, which co-defendants Gibbs and Noble are also liable for.

Noble is facing revocation of her probation in this case, with a hearing set for December 5, 2023, in 89th District Court.