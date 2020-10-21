Gold Star mother appointed to Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council appointed Alicia Castillo to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee as the ex-officio Gold Star family member.

This further helps the committee on their quest to build a Gold Star monument to honor soldiers killed in action. Castillo’s son, Alexis Maldonado was a soldier in Afghanistan and was killed in August of 2010. His family was given a Gold Star for his service.

Having a Gold Star family member on the committee is a requirement for building the monument.

