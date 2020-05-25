Gold Star Mother remembers her fallen soldier

As our nation remembers those who died in combat to preserve these United States, countless Gold Star Mothers are re-living the day they received the news that their child had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

As our nation remembers those who died in combat to preserve the United States, countless Gold Star Mothers are re-living the day they received the news that their child had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

After 10 years, Wichita Falls resident Alicia Castillo said the years have not dulled her loss and pain.

Castillo said the sacrifice her son and his family made still hurt every single day.

“My son, Alexis Maldonado passed away in Afghanistan four years ago,” Castillo said in 2014.

And six years later the hurt of her loss has not faded for Castillo.

“It’s been a long road and it still seems like yesterday, it doesn’t go away,” Castillo said.

Castillo’s 20-year-old son, Maldonado, didn’t make it back home after his very first deployment to Afghanistan.

“It was August 21-st of 2010 when I got the phone call that he was killed,” Castillo said.

No matter how much time has passed she said the pain remains very real.

Castillo said Maldonado not only joined the army to serve this country but to make a better life for himself and his family including his then 2-year-old son.

“I’m very proud of him that he had joined and that he was going to do something for himself to better himself,” Castillo said.

Castillo recalled one of the last conversations she had with her son.

“The last time I heard from him was on a phone call and he did tell me that he loved me and he said there was a lot of things he couldn’t talk about it on the phone, a lot of things he had seen,” Castillo said.

And though she is living through the loss of one child,

“[I] just gotta stay strong for everybody so it’s really really hard,” Castillo said.

Castillo said Maldonado was expected to serve in Afghanistan a year, but he didn’t make it that long.

