Golden Chick enters chicken sandwich wars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Golden Chick is launching a new chicken sandwich after Popeye’s chicken sandwich made headlines.

Golden Chick is now testing the Big ‘N’ Golden Chicken Sandwich in select markets including Wichita Falls, Odessa, Midland, Bowie and Graham.

According to officials with Golden Chick, the Big ‘N’ Golden Chicken Sandwich has the largest chicken breast of any fast-casual chicken sandwich.

The five-ounce chicken breast rests between Golden Chick’s sweet yeast rolls, which are baked fresh daily.

The sandwich is topped with the Golden Chick’s Lotta Zing sauce and five pickles.

The brand plans on launching the sandwich system-wide later this year.