Parkway Grill featured on new episode of ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved and historic staple of local dining in Wichita Falls will be soon be featured on television sets across the state.

An episode of Goodtaste with Tanji premiering this weekend will feature Wichita Falls’ very own Parkway Grill. The state syndicated TV show highlights restaurants across Texas, inspiring its viewers to try new food and wine.

All-New Episode This Weekend: Oysters Fresh From the Gulf, A Slice of Sicily, and Two-Foot Tall Burgershttps://t.co/2eExS4mS14 pic.twitter.com/687Hcjm625 — Tanji Patton (@TanjiPatton) October 20, 2021

The episode was shot in May 2021 at the Parkway Grill location on Southwest Parkway. Show host and executive producer Tanji Patton said the sports bar’s history speaks for itself.

“We’ve heard a lot of great things about this place,” Patton said. “It’s maybe the first sports bar in the country, definitely, I hear in the State of Texas, but I’ve even seen some numbers that indicate it’s one of the very first in the country.”

Parkway Grill was founded in 1983, but it wasn’t until current owner Scott Plowman took the reigns that the restaurant became what it is today.

Plowman led the transformation of the restaurant into a sports bar, cementing its place as an unmissable local eatery.

For those in Wichita Falls, the episode will be available online on the Goodtaste with Tanji website this weekend.

For those who live outside the Wichita Falls broadcasting area, the program will air at the following times, on the following Nexstar stations: