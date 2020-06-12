GOP candidates Jackson, Winegarner debate June 15 at The Forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting for the July runoff elections begin later this month in Texas, and the two candidates in the Republican primary for the 13th Congressional District will debate next week.

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson and agriculture expert Josh Winegarner will go head-to-head on Monday, June 15 at 11:30 a.m.

The debate will be held at The Forum during the Republican Women’s luncheon, hosted by the Wichita County Republican Party.

Later in June, KFDX is hosting our own debate with all four candidates in the runoff election.

Winegarner and Jackson will debate on the Republican side.

Directly following the Republican debate, Navy veteran and business consultant Greg Sagan and Amarillo business manager Gus Trujillo will face off on the Democratic side.

Our very own Darrell Franklin will be serving as one of the moderators for the debates.

The debates will be held on KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage Wednesday, June 24.

The Republican debate begins at 7 p.m. followed by the Democratic debate at 8 p.m.