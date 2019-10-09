Gordon Lake closed to the public for Iowa Park Fish Fest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Fishing in Iowa Park’s Gordon Lake will be closed to the public from Thursday October 10th through noon on Saturday October 12th

The lake will be stocked with adult-sized catfish between 11:00 a.m. and noon on Thursday in preparation for the annual Iowa Park Fish Fest.

This annual event is sponsored by the City of Iowa Park and the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Gordon Lake.

The event is free to participants, 16 years of age and under, with prizes and trophies for the longest fish in three age groups (6 and under, 7 to 11, and 12-16).

You may bring your own equipment or the Texas Junior Anglers will provide all necessary equipment.

Registration forms must be completed and turned in at the event. Waivers of responsibility must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. 

“This event is designed to get our local youth to learn about fishing and environmental conservation during this family-friendly event”, says Jason Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Iowa Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Pride flag burned at church in NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride flag burned at church in NY"

Chad Dodge weightloss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Dodge weightloss"

Keegan Jacob Freeman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keegan Jacob Freeman"

shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting plot at Oklahoma fair"

Birthdays 10-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-9-19"

Frankenstein Backdoor theatre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frankenstein Backdoor theatre"

Breast cancer NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer NBC News"

Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools"

What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon"

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF"

Frank and Joe's new opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank and Joe's new opening"

Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News