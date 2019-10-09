Gordon Lake closed to the public for Iowa Park Fish Fest

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Fishing in Iowa Park’s Gordon Lake will be closed to the public from Thursday October 10th through noon on Saturday October 12th.

The lake will be stocked with adult-sized catfish between 11:00 a.m. and noon on Thursday in preparation for the annual Iowa Park Fish Fest.

This annual event is sponsored by the City of Iowa Park and the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation will be from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Gordon Lake.

The event is free to participants, 16 years of age and under, with prizes and trophies for the longest fish in three age groups (6 and under, 7 to 11, and 12-16).

You may bring your own equipment or the Texas Junior Anglers will provide all necessary equipment.

Registration forms must be completed and turned in at the event. Waivers of responsibility must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.

“This event is designed to get our local youth to learn about fishing and environmental conservation during this family-friendly event”, says Jason Griffin, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Iowa Park.