Gospel Culture invites community to ‘Light up the City’ in prayer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church in Wichita Falls is hoping you will join them as they light up the city in prayer.

Gospel Culture is leading a month-long prayer initiative starting November first.

The church’s worship pastor Tarina Simon said they will be praying for any and everything such as strength through the pandemic, airmen at Sheppard and for the local school districts.

“Our dream is to see the prayer requests that we put forth to God together as a family of Wichita Falls come to pass,” Simon said.

Simon said they are excited about the results following this event.

Find out how you can help lift the city up in prayer on Gospel Culture’s Facebook Page.